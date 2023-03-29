“Why should boys have all the fun?” This tagline of a commercial is too good to forget. Don’t you agree? And, now, we have a video of an all-women football match waiting for your attention. Sounds normal? Well, we suggest you must hold onto your thoughts for a little longer. The dress code was - saree. We are not at all joking. Oh, and, we would like to add that they have nailed it like a total pro. From swift passes to drifts, it is hard to take our eye off the amazing display of effort. The football game, which was a part of the Goal In Saree tournament, took place in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The two-day event was hosted at the MLB Ground on March 25 and March 26. The clip opens with women, dressed in orange and green sarees, flaunting their killer skills. In the background, we can hear the crowd cheering for them.

The video has spread like wildfire on Twitter.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, social activist Anjali Gupta Batra, who has organised the tournament, said that close to 96 women, including homemakers, and school teachers, participated in the tournament. A three-day practice session was organised.

“This was the second edition of the tourney, where after three practice days, two main match days were organised on Saturday and Sunday. Unlike the inaugural edition of the tourney held in 2022 when just four teams from Gwalior had participated, this year there were eight teams from the Gwalior district, out of which Orange or the Tulip team and the Red or the Sherni team battled for the top honours on Sunday. Eventually, it was the Orange team which won the title by a solitary goal,” she said.

Anjali Batra added that “wear saree and stay fit” was the theme of the tournament. She said that the tournament was quite a hit. So much so that women, from other districts, have also approached her for participation.

