Grandparents are a gift that lasts for a very short time in our lives but they give us lessons and memories to cherish for life. A man shared a video of the birthday surprise that he gave to his 90-year-old ‘Paati’ and it’s brightening people’s day on Twitter. The Twitter user called Arvind wrote, “3 years back it was my Paati’s 90th B’day. The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up & surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet."

In the video, the cheerful elderly lady is seen sitting completely unaware of her family members gradually creeping up in the background, many of them recording her on her phones. When she finally turns around and sees everyone, her surprised face is priceless. She is hugged and wished by the family members in what makes for a beautifully heartwarming moment.

3 years back it was my Paati’s 90th B’day.The entire family from India & around the world decided to land up & surprise Paati. I tricked Paati to come to the location in the guise of wanting to shoot a short film in which she was going to be the lead. My best film yet ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbP9Qxf0fw— Arvind (@absolutarvind) February 2, 2023

Best thing I saw this week. Reminded me of a surprise party we arranged for my pati. That's her in the green saree. https://t.co/iQa8cg7f3o pic.twitter.com/5jR9bsgBLS— Vikram Mohan (@TheVikramMohan) February 3, 2023

This is most beautiful thing I have seen in a long long while on Twitter! @gayathrisrikant https://t.co/A1dmAh9cre— Srikant (@srikantns) February 3, 2023

Oh good lord! ❤️❤️❤️ this is so so so heartwarming! Paati is incredibly lucky to have you guys and you are abundantly blessed! ❤️ Thank you for sharing this, Arvind! ❤️— V (@dapsakannamma) February 2, 2023

Beautiful! V were fortunate to see similar smiles on our parents face when v n 150 of cousins, relatives surprised them on their 50th wedding anniversary 6 months back. Such moments r priceless!!!— Niranjan Damle (@DamleNiranjan) February 2, 2023

The video left many people misty-eyed and nostalgic.

