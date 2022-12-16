Who's the 'Rudest' Hollywood Celebrity? Jennifer Lopez Has Topped the List on TikTok

TikTokers have been sharing their worst celebrity encounters and some clear patterns have emerged. One would, however, be wise to take all the anecdotes with a pinch of salt as they are not verifiable. But, TikTokers and Twitter users seem to be collectively implying that Jennifer Lopez might take the cake when it comes to “rude" celebrity encounters. Many TikTokers claimed that she mistreated drivers, casino staff, pedicurists and other service workers.

Apart from the many claims about Jennifer, people also mentioned other celebrities like Lizzo and Clare Danes. There were many Twitter users who doubted the anecdotes, with some of them dismissing the claims as rumours and “urban legends".

I can’t believe this. I’ve seen Lizzo in public (in the US) and she was sooo accommodating to her fans. Especially the young ones.— Melanin Monroe (@onebadmamaijama) December 14, 2022

I bet her ex back up dancer husband was a Virgo— Kath McD (@kathmcarr) December 13, 2022

I actually heard from someone that personally spoke with her that she is rude . This was maybe 2-3 years ago. Haven’t looked at her the same since— . (@c0cosays) December 13, 2022

I have 4 variations of this story on this thread alone. Makes me think it might be an urban legend.— Outlander_black (@Outlander_Black) December 13, 2022

Ohhh I heard a lot of 'not nice' rumors about Ms Danes when she was filming in our small town too— Kathryn Oti (@KathrynOti) December 14, 2022

Sounds like Jenny hasn’t been to the block in a minute.— Tiffany Toussaint (@tif_toussaint) December 13, 2022

Celebrity stories often pass down from mouth to mouth and get blown out of proportion, so it is important not to take these anecdotes as absolute truths. Here’s one user claiming her encounter was nice:

. JLo took my yoga class in LA back in 2019, and was super nice! I’m always here for a good drag, but I had the opposite experience from EVERYONE ELSE here. She didn’t ask for any special treatment, took adjustments and corrections in a packed room and was very gracious.— kkemi (@kkemi) December 14, 2022

Lopez recently made an announcement about her upcoming album after a hiatus of nine years. The new album titled ‘This Is Me… Now’ is a romantic play on her third studio album, ‘This Is Me…Then’ to mark its 20th anniversary. Though the album is set for release in 2023, Lopez has already revealed its tracklist.

