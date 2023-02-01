An Indian-American surgeon is demanding refund worth a whopping $76,000 (Rs 62,11,556) from an acclaimed wedding photographer after firing him just before his daughter’s wedding. Dr Amit Patel is based in US’ New Jersey. He claimed in a lawsuit that Clane Gessel, the photographer in question, began making last-minute demands that led Patel to scramble to find another photographer for his daughter’s wedding, as per a Moneycontrol report.

Patel’s daughter Anisha’s wedding to Arjun Mehta was an elaborate affair in Turkey, with 13 custom outfits for the bride, 250 guests and even a feature in ‘Vogue’. “It’s panic. You can imagine telling your daughter a few days before her wedding that the photographer she selected, he’s not coming," Patel told New York Post.

Anisha’s wedding was the first wedding in the family in a long time and it very nearly ended in disaster because of Gessel, Patel said. As per New York Post, Gessel had agreed to stay at a different hotel than the luxury hotel where the wedding events would be taking place. However, later, he allegedly sent an email to Patel demanding to be booked into the same luxury hotel where the events would take place.

Moreover, though Gessel had agreed to be the main photographer for the wedding events, he allegedly later said he would “decide who is shooting what and when".

Such disputes are not entirely unheard of. In 2021, for instance, the plan to have a friend fill in for a professional photographer did not quite turn out well for a groom as his wedding pictures could never see the light of the day. Why? Because this ‘friend’ deleted them in revenge. Sharing his story in a long post, Reddit user @Icy-Reserve6995 said that one of his friends who was trying to save money on his wedding approached him and asked if he could be their wedding photographer.

The user revealed that on the wedding day, he drove around to various locations with the bride to shoot the preparations before finally arriving at the venue for the wedding ceremony and reception. And amidst all this, the photographer did not even get the chance to have a meal. After more such incidents, the groom told him to either be the ‘photographer or leave without pay’.

The tone obviously took the user’s irritation to next level and he asked the groom if he was ‘sure’, to which, a firm ‘yes’ came as a reply. The photographer instantly deleted all the photos he clicked and walked off from the wedding.

