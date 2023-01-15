Why Authors are Roasting Ending of Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' on Twitter

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has drawn in a variety of opinions from social media users, some complimentary and others, not so much. While many appreciated Harry “standing up to" the British royal family, others trolled him for “oversharing" some details, including one anecdote about his frostbitten penis. If you plan on reading ‘Spare’, be advised of spoilers ahead in this article. Twitter user Rebecca Makkai happened to flip through the pages at an airport bookstore, and the ending of the memoir shared by her is now getting trolled by some authors on Twitter.

“Just flipped through SPARE in the airport bookstore, and this is how it ends. Ghost writer: So, has anything symbolic happened to you? Harry: I dunno, one time I found this bird… Ghost writer: [licks pen] ITS LEGS FELT LIKE EYELASHES, ITS WINGS LIKE FLOWER PETALS," Makkai wrote in her tweet.

““Bestir, my friends!” is how I’ll be waking my kids up for school from now on," wrote one person. “Oh, I get it. He’s the fishing net. No, wait. He’s the eyelashes?" another joked. “Pleb birds just get going. Royal birds, alas, must bestir :)" reads one tweet.

Just flipped through SPARE in the airport bookstore, and this is how it ends. Ghost writer: So, has anything symbolic happened to you?Harry: I dunno, one time I found this bird…Ghost writer: [licks pen] ITS LEGS FELT LIKE EYELASHES, ITS WINGS LIKE FLOWER PETALS pic.twitter.com/VAHXN1PG5I — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) January 12, 2023

“Bestir, my friends!” is how I’ll be waking my kids up for school from now on.— Read Cook (@read_cook) January 12, 2023

I'm a few chapters in and I feel there’s a narrative dissonance because it's the story of an unremarkable man in a remarkable situation. The writer, who seems to be letting his imagination lead the way, can only do so much to mask that— sonal nerurkar (@sonaln) January 13, 2023

I am shook.— Anna (@1001questions) January 12, 2023

Oh, I get it. He’s the fishing net. No, wait. He’s the eyelashes?— Sean David Robinson (@SDR_Writer) January 12, 2023

Pleb birds just get going. Royal birds, alas, must bestir 🙂— chika unigwe (@chikaunigwe) January 13, 2023

Oh wow this is so bad! I didn’t expect this level of bad (where’s the editor here? Why so much “gently”?)— Dina Nayeri (@DinaNayeri) January 12, 2023

Do you agree with the authors’ opinion?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here