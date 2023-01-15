CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » Why Authors are Roasting Ending of Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Why Authors are Roasting Ending of Prince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' on Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 14:15 IST

International

Prince Harry's autobiography Reserven, also called Spare in english, is ready for sale at the Boghallen bookshop in Copenhagen. (Credits: Reuters)

Prince Harry's autobiography Reserven, also called Spare in english, is ready for sale at the Boghallen bookshop in Copenhagen. (Credits: Reuters)

Authors are trolling the ending of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' on Twitter. Spoilers ahead in the article.

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has drawn in a variety of opinions from social media users, some complimentary and others, not so much. While many appreciated Harry “standing up to" the British royal family, others trolled him for “oversharing" some details, including one anecdote about his frostbitten penis. If you plan on reading ‘Spare’, be advised of spoilers ahead in this article. Twitter user Rebecca Makkai happened to flip through the pages at an airport bookstore, and the ending of the memoir shared by her is now getting trolled by some authors on Twitter.

“Just flipped through SPARE in the airport bookstore, and this is how it ends. Ghost writer: So, has anything symbolic happened to you? Harry: I dunno, one time I found this bird… Ghost writer: [licks pen] ITS LEGS FELT LIKE EYELASHES, ITS WINGS LIKE FLOWER PETALS," Makkai wrote in her tweet.

““Bestir, my friends!” is how I’ll be waking my kids up for school from now on," wrote one person. “Oh, I get it. He’s the fishing net. No, wait. He’s the eyelashes?" another joked. “Pleb birds just get going. Royal birds, alas, must bestir :)" reads one tweet.

Do you agree with the authors’ opinion?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. british royal family
  2. Prince Harry
  3. Prince Harry Memoir Spare
first published:January 15, 2023, 14:15 IST
last updated:January 15, 2023, 14:15 IST
