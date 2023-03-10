Political parties might have different viewpoints about development in Bihar but the government data has revealed that the state lags in many aspects. Those aspects can be per capita availability of power or phone connections, industry or roads. Due to the poor development, locals face problems that have devastated their professional and personal life as well.

Do you know that four villages in Lakhisarai, Bihar, i.e- Pathua, Kanhaipur, Pipariya Dih and Basauna are a testimony to this fact? Since the time of independence, no road has been constructed in these four villages. Besides being a big roadblock in terms of development, it has also caused hurdles in the personal lives of people living here as well. People from other districts refrain from getting their daughters married in these villages. Due to this reason, a large number of boys are not able to get married and have remained bachelors for a long time. News 18 reporter Avinash Singh has reported on the same.

A person living in Pathua village narrated the ordeal of these four villages. According to him, people living here find it tough to travel as no means of transportation can work smoothly in the absence of roads. After hearing this, the reporter asked the person whether they conveyed their problems to the authorities. He replied that people living in these villages have talked about their grievances to the members of parliament (MPs) and even the Chief Minister. However, their requests have fallen on deaf ears and no step has been taken to solve their problems.

Apart from the fact that no one wishes to get their daughter married in these four villages, locals also face problems while going for medical treatment. They fail to reach hospitals timely and due to this, lose their lives as well.

After facing immense difficulties, people can travel with their modes of transport. Another local told the News 18 reporter that he is not able to get married despite being the age of 30. Many others who are above the age of 30 have also not been able to tie the nuptial knot.

