Ever wondered why the doors of public toilets do not go all the way down to the floor? Public washrooms appear way different from those we have at home and it isn’t to add some quirks. Notably, there are a number of practically designed reasons for the differences. A TikTok user shared a video clip explaining the three efficient reasons behind the short doors of public washrooms. And it has everything to do with cost, hygiene, and emergency situations. “Here’s why public bathroom doors don’t touch the floor," the man said before highlighting the important reasons.

“You’ve probably wondered at one point or another why bathroom doors don’t go all the way to the ground. But there are actually many logical reasons why they do this,” the TikTok user continued. According to him, the first and foremost reason is to tackle emergency situations. If a person needs immediate help, it can be identified easily since short doors make it easier to see. The gap provides visibility to check if someone is in distress and it also becomes easier for first responders to pull out the occupant instead of using strength to break the door. He explained, “First off if there’s ever an emergency, it’d be pretty easy to see what happened and get the person some help."

The second main reason is to maintain hygiene. Public washrooms are places where germs and illnesses spread quickly as it is visited by many on a daily basis. It becomes critical for the staff to keep it clean to avert the spread of contagious illnesses. The TikToh user pointed out, “Secondly, it makes it way easier to clean. Public bathrooms are used quite often, meaning that they need to be cleaned many times throughout the day, and having the space under the door makes it a lot easier.”

Lastly, there’s also economical reasoning as short doors are also considered cost-effective because it is cheaper to buy a small door rather than a full one. “And finally, it’s a lot cheaper to buy a door that has part of it cut off than the full door itself,” the man concluded.

So, next time when you feel mildly uncomfortable while using a public stall, remember that it is an intentional move to provide security.

