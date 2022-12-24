CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why Do Snakes Twist Around After Biting Their Prey? Quora Might Have An Answer

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 11:46 IST

Delhi, India

snakebites can never be taken lightly by people as they are mostly unaware of which snakes can give you a venomous bite.

Humans, who are so much bigger, are often scared of snake encounters because we fear the poisonous deaths

Snakes are deadly predators that can even scare animals 3-5 times their size. Humans, who are so much bigger, are often scared of snake encounters because we fear the poisonous deaths that follow those encounters. While some snakes are venomous and some aren’t, snakebites can never be taken lightly by people as they are mostly unaware of which snakes can give you a venomous bite. But have you ever noticed how a snake turns after biting?

On Quora, people asked questions about snakes turning while biting their prey. About a year ago, someone asked the question, “Why do snakes turn and twist while biting someone?” While the question is an intriguing one, most users did not have an answer. The ones who did, since Quora allows anything to be an answer, we cannot verify whether the claims are true.

However, one answer that seemed to impress everyone and also sounded logical was from Dr. Vijay Kumar. Dr. Vijay wrote – “The poison of a snake is in its venom gland which is in its head. While biting in the leg, its poison does not reach that person’s body completely, so it has to turn around.”

Another user by the name Radhe Shyam wrote – “Poisonous snake has a packet (gland) of poison in the upper palate of the mouth. The mouth of this gland is upwards, out of it, two thin tubes come out from inside the poison teeth and open outside the tip of the poison teeth like injection needles. When a snake bites someone, it buries its poisonous teeth in the body of that creature. But due to the mouth of the poison gland being upwards, the poison cannot enter the body of that person. To pour out the poison, the snake turns over and leaves the poison in the body of the creature.”

Every answer pointed towards a snake’s teeth and the venom glands which led us to believe that the snake changes its orientation to expel the venom properly and free its teeth afterwards.

first published:December 24, 2022, 11:46 IST
last updated:December 24, 2022, 11:46 IST
