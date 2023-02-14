Most of us have gone to the hospital at least once in our lifetime, for one reason or another. You must have seen that just before surgery, doctors get ready in green-coloured clothes. And we have all wondered at least once: why only green, and not any other colour? There is science behind it. Let’s know what is.

You must have noticed that when you enter a dark room from a place full of light, and if you come into contact with green or blue, you feel better. The doctors in the operating room go through the same thing. On the online platform Quora, a social media user responded to several such inquiries. The man has studied Electronics and Communication Engineering. He said that green and blue colours are opposite to red on the spectrum of light; and during operation, the attention of the surgeon is mostly focused on red colours only. The green and blue colours of the cloth not only enhance a surgeon’s ability to see but also make him more sensitive to red.

A report was recently included in the 1998 edition of Today’s Surgical Nurse. According to this, green cloth provides the eye with some rest during surgery. Dr Deepak Nain, an oncologist working at BLK Super Specialty Hospital Delhi — who is considered to be the first surgeon in the world — wrote about the use of green colour during surgery in Ayurveda.

There is no clear explanation for this. During surgery, doctors frequently don blue and white uniforms too. But because blood spots appear brown on it, the colour green is preferred.

Doctors have worn blue or green uniforms for a long time, but that does not mean they have always done so. In the past, doctors and all hospital staff wore white uniforms. But a doctor changed it to green in 1914. Since then, this style of dressing has become popular. Nowadays, some doctors also wear blue clothes.

