When we were kids, we heard so many sayings and idioms and we use them throughout our lives. But rarely do we know how they came into being. One such proverb is “shedding crocodile tears". After all, what makes up crocodile tears? And it makes us think as to why only crocodiles are used for the proverbial fake tears. Is there any reason for them to fill their eyes, or do they always shed false tears?

The proverb “crocodile tears" is used to refer to someone fake crying. Although every animal sheds tears when they are sad, the tears of crocodiles and alligators are more famous. Today, let’s take a look at why the example of crocodile tears is given and what is the special reason behind it.

When scientists researched tears ranging from humans to animals, they concluded that everyone’s tears contain the same chemicals and they come out of the tear duct. Minerals and proteins are present in the tears, which come from a particular gland. In the year 2006, neurologist D Malcolm Shaner and zoologist Kent A Vliet conducted research on American alligators about crocodile or alligator tears.

The alligators were kept out of the water and given food in a dry location. When they started eating, bubbles and tears started coming out of their eyes. According to the findings of this study, the reason they shed tears is not that they are sad rather they shed tears while eating.

Although physically there is a slight difference between alligators and crocodiles. From the front, the crocodile’s mouth is U-shaped and slightly rounded. On the other hand, the shape of the alligator’s mouth is like a V shape. Both alligators and crocodiles shed tears while eating. Their tears are rich in proteins and minerals, and even flies consume their tears.

Funny thing is that their tears aren’t always fake. These creatures cry even when they are sad or hurt, but as they also shed tears while eating, the proverb “crocodile tears" became famous and is used for the person who is crying fake.

