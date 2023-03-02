With all the scientific advancements, revolutionary changes that were earlier not even imagined, are being carried out.

Science has reached a new stage today with revolutionary changes being carried out, which were unimaginable a few decades ago. One such biological revolution has become prevalent in the US and New Zealand, where huge holes are left open in cattle’s stomachs to be able to study their digestion and observe microbes. This hole also enables food to be removed from their stomachs. A video explaining the process has been making rounds on the internet.

The clip shows cows with holes in their stomachs. Farmers in the USA and New Zealand choose to have holes in their farm animals’ stomachs and cover them using plastic. This hole is known as a fistula, and it is installed in a cow through surgery. The fistula enables a farmer or a vet to access the cattle’s stomach directly without the need for surgery every time, in case they want to remove anything undesirable or if researchers want to study the microbes responsible for digestion in cattle. All they need to do is wear a glove and insert their hands through the fistula directly into their stomachs.

The fistulas are drilled into the cow’s stomach from a part known as the rumen. Like any other human being, a cow remains uneasy for about a month or two after the surgery. The fistula’s installation may not suit the animal, due to which vets must continue to observe the animals for a few months. Once the animal starts to function healthily, veterinary observation is no longer required.

While some consider this to be revolutionary science, so that researchers can study their digestive microbes, PETA (People of Ethical Treatment of Animals) claims that no animals should be mutilated for any reason. While fistulated cows are expected to have no difference in life expectancy, the four-to-six weeks’ time for the wounds of the mutilation to heal is painful and PETA speculates that instead of improving the quality of food given to the cows, farmers opt for fistulation to increase the meat and dairy yield.

