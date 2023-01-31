'Why I Want to Join Your Company': This Comedian's Hilarious Take on Lay Offs is a Must Watch

Several companies have been laying off their employees on a large scale. Every other day, there is news of people being fired. Amid the layoff season, comedian Aiyyo Shraddha took a take on the issue that has massively impacted the tech industry. She explains how human resource specialists have gone from ‘diversity and inclusion’ to ‘adversity and expulsion.’ Her satirical approach is what has made the video go viral and now everyone can relate with it.

“From work from home to work from office to work for somebody else and all this after all the employee interaction activities to keep employees happy. For that you need employees’. They should have focused on keeping employees," she says in the video. The video, since uploaded, has garnered 270K views. Have a look:

The video has reminded people of their own experience. “As a techie I lost my job 3 months ago along with 200 others in my company. We got severance package for few months. I started preparing within a week once the shock came down a bit & completed one certification. Applied to many jobs through multiple portals like LinkedIn, Monster, Naukri etc. Initial few interviews were flop but once I got hang of it, I learnt my mistakes & did better. 1.5 month after my layoff I landed a good job again. To all those laid off, don’t lose hope & don’t take things personally. Move on & focus on self improvement. Dear Shraddha, your writing as usual top notch. Very clever & witty yet relatable to the common man. You are indeed a gem!" wrote a YouTube user.

Another person wrote, “I do not belong to the tech industry but have been worried about the mass layoffs in the tech world showcased in news. Thanks Sharddha for explaining this stuff in a simple language and at the same time giving human intelligence the due importance it deserves. Thanks."

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman happily shared how she received a job offer three days after being fired and her inspiring story has made the internet feel good about her positive situation.

Twitter user, babyCourtfits, gave a ‘Life update’ about her job offer that she received just three days after being fired from the earlier organisation. An attorney by profession, she couldn’t be happier to announce that her new job paid her 50% more, gave her a ‘Work From Home’ option, and also provided more ‘Paid Time Off’ as compared to her old job. “Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

