Why Indians Excessively Nod Their Heads While Communicating

India is a country of diverse cultures, customs and traditions. Shaking or nodding one’s head is among the integral customs of Indian tradition, which baffles people from all across the world. Foreigners often get confused when they encounter Indians shaking their heads during important conversations. Today, let’s take a look at where this tradition came from.

The head wobble was first observed in the South Indian dancing style known as Bharatnatyam. The Parivahitam head movement, which involves shaking the head to the left and right, denotes harmony. This explains why the gesture is more famous in India’s southern regions, while less popular as one travels further north. In 1872, renowned scientist Charles Darvis also prepared a research paper about nodding and communication.

Shaking or nodding your head is a non-verbal form of communication, and it holds a special place in the lives of Indians. Head wobble could reflect different meanings as per distinct circumstances. From the hello wobble, the no/yes wobble, the got-it wobble, the acknowledgement wobble, to the not sure wobble and more, each has different meanings.

Usually in India, when someone declines or says “no," they nod their head. Indians typically nod in agreement or to let people know they comprehend what they are saying, and they do so by shaking their heads.

This tradition is followed in Indian culture, in contrast to most Western civilizations. Head wobble uses body language and other contextual cues to convey meaning to the listener. In addition to this, Indians hesitate to say “no" which is why they nod their head to convey the message.

