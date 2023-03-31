Why is Kiara Advani Not Dressed As 'Newlywed' Bride? Woman's Remark Has Desis Rolling Their Eyes

Actress Kiara Advani was recently spotted at the airport wearing baggy denim, a basic white tee, and a scarf. This happens to be one of her many appearances after getting married. Someone on Twitter did not like how she has ditched the traditional attire and is not decked up like a ‘newlywed’ bride. She took screenshot of Kiara’s attire and posted it on Twitter as she wrote, “What compels a newly wed bride to dress like this? Blindly following fashion?"

The tweet has now been deleted. However, the woman is drawing flak on social media for commenting on the actress’ dress sense. Twitter user Rituparna Chatterjee took a screenshot of the problematic tweet and replied by saying “comfort." Many got irked from the tweet and responded on the same.

“Why can’t people just mind their own business? Why do they have to comment on women’s clothes all the time?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I think it’s more of Choice than Comfort, I don’t get it when someone says, Indian attire is more messy and westerns are easy and comfortable to wear. Agree that it’s Just a point of view but this is based on Choice."

“So as per sanskaari Bharatiya naari Shivani, she should be in a silk lehenga choli with full jadao set, mojris,parandi and Chooda, all ready to fly out … and oh yes sindoor,mangalsutra,toe rings," wrote another person.

relaxed jeans changed my life actually https://t.co/Fqo2Da26GJ— 1% (@ksjinverse) March 30, 2023

Aunty ji you're way too obsessed with people outfit choice?? Also this is you ? Who deleted the tweet yesterday now back again with another stupid opinionhttps://t.co/2H8n7KIRXI — Yodha (@Sidfanworld) March 30, 2023

Exactly; comfort and her choice.. she doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone.Such tweets reaffirm the fact everyone is out there to judge you no matter what https://t.co/CE0CwRhxY8— H (@H55317449) March 30, 2023

What’s this silly obsession with giving gyan to women what to wear? Newly wed men wear shervani at airports? Such nonsense! https://t.co/poOAiAA7Xt— Shaveta (@Shaveta36174686) March 30, 2023

It is exhausting being a woman. Everybody always has some shitty opinion or the other on how they should behave https://t.co/RofEk1RPDd— rujuta (@ObliqueRays) March 30, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here