'Why is King Weak?': Twitter User's Question on Chess Sparks Nerd Debate Online

In the game of chess, the king is the most weak player with the least possible moves. For those who don’t know, the king can move just one step in each direction. However, for the queen it is allowed to move multiple steps in all the directions. For a pawn, it is just one step, that too straight. For a bishop it is unlimited steps but only diagonally. And for the rook and the knight, the moves are also limited in a certain direction only. However, the weakest of all is the king and the most powerful is the queen.

Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Aarchi Gandhi asked, “Why is the king so weak in Chess?." The question has now sparked a debate online with multiple responses.

Why is the king so weak in Chess?♟️— Aarchi Gandhi (@FafdaJalebie) January 22, 2023

“Maybe because even kings need a strategy, and in chess, the king’s strategy is to stay out of checkmate!!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “May be because the Queen is powerful."

“Because he’s always getting into checks and can’t make a move without consulting his queen first. It’s like being married, you always being told what to do," wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few responses:

Because he never built himself to face the world on his own. Because he had everyone doing his work for him. There's no strength coming from a protected living. Fending for self brings in courage and makes one stronger. ‍♀️ https://t.co/q8I4SP32bS— Celeste (@miragegurl) January 23, 2023

The job of the King is not to make a powerful move but to instruct powerful strategies and the rest of the kingdom obeys the king's order! https://t.co/iTdqWM575D— Marketcalls (@marketcallsHQ) January 23, 2023

not a fan of chess, backgammon is my game. abt the chess it’s true that kings are the most valuable (weak) pieces, but, but, but they are never removed from the board. that i find very annoying https://t.co/ZIGWwgSpDp— Vahid Fathi (@i_sundog) January 23, 2023

