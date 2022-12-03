Why is Twitter Crying Over Not Getting a Sweater on 3rd of December? Memes Explained

It’s the third of December and if you see a bunch of people on the Internet inexplicably crying over some unidentified sweater, don’t. Ask. Questions. In case you missed the cultural moment that was Conan Gray’s song ‘Heather’, allow us to explain. “I still remember, the third of December/ Me in your sweater…" This is how Conan’s song ‘Heather’, released in 2020, starts. It’s an anthem for the brokenhearted teen in everyone who didn’t necessarily feel like the “main character" all of the time. To call it just that, however, would be a misstatement.

‘Heather’, about a seemingly perfect girl whom the singer’s love interest wants, is also a queer song. The singer, whoever they are, wishes they could be Heather so that they would have a chance at being liked by their love interest. The queer undertones are pretty obvious. ‘Heather’ really taps into the feelings of inadequacy one feels as a teen as their body, emotions, and the world around them all star to change suddenly as they begin to grow into their identity.

happy 3rd of December to those who celebrate. it's Heather day pic.twitter.com/7Y3meV68jx— rheya ?! (@amitheonlyone_n) December 3, 2022

WHY WOULD YOU EVER KISS ME IM NOT EVEN HALF AS PRETTYYYY YOU GAVE HER YOUR SWEATER, ITS JUST POLYESTER BUT YOU LIKE HER BETTER WISH I WERE HEATHER pic.twitter.com/oXpHAwZDRR— rai ☻ (@r4ishoo) December 2, 2022

Now that you know the context, enjoy(?) the memes.

me every 3rd of december pic.twitter.com/uzybU5iV7a— twtlimit but LOVE DIVE DANCE BREAK WTFఇ (@seuljiwon) December 2, 2022

wearing my own sweater on the 3rd of december— ً (@smo1kei) December 2, 2022

guess who’s getting a sweater on 3rd of december… not me lol— ً (@vaiiyie) November 29, 2022

me waiting for someone's sweater on 3rd of December pic.twitter.com/LQmMCl68dB— . (@xS7tw) December 2, 2022

it's the 3rd of december and no one's going to give me a sweater that's just polyester? pic.twitter.com/lsI1ChamNZ— eman (@baeemanhoe) December 2, 2022

Hann hann '3rd of December, me in your sweater' pic.twitter.com/MzX00rnIBY— dhruviii (@dhruviiiparmar) December 3, 2022

pov - its 3rd of december pic.twitter.com/a15BkIFZAK— (@genxquiss) December 3, 2022

So if you have only your own sweater to wear this third of December, at least you know that most of Twitter is also on the same boat.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here