'Why Not?' Rekha's Sassy Remark on Marrying a Woman in Old Interview Goes Viral

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal was an insightful talk show and viewers looked forward to it in order to know more about their favourite celebrities. During veteran actress Rekha’s appearance on the show, she did not only open up about her equation with Amitabh Bachchan but also spoke candidly about her plans of getting married. When the host suggested Rekha return on the show next time with a husband, the veteran star’s iconic comeback proved that she was way ahead of her time.

Rekha explained how a woman doesn’t need the company of a man to feel secure and incomplete in her life, while doing so, she also asked why can’t she marry a woman. The response came when host Simi Garewal asked the actress if she is planning to get married in the possible future. Rekha quickly counter-questioned her, “You mean with a man?” A perplex Simi Garewal laughed at the conjecture and said, “Well not a woman obviously.” Rekha retorted, “Why not?” Moments later, the actress said she was kidding while also revealing that she doesn’t have any plans to get married ever. “I am just kidding. No, I don’t think so,” said Rekha to conclude her answer.

A snippet of this conversation has gone viral on the internet, leaving many to praise the veteran star’s forward thinking. A user said, “She's my desi version of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (An iconic novel).”

Another commented, “She’s awesome. I wished there were more people like her around.”

One more highlighted part of Rekha’s conversation, “Her eye roll at the word ‘husband’ and her saying ‘that word is as alien as the word father.’ I don't know her yet but I love her already.”

Meanwhile, a user lauded her power, “This woman oozes power. Idk how to define this vibe.”

During the interaction, Rekha asserted that she’s married to herself, her profession, and her loved ones and that she doesn’t need a guy.

