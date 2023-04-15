Why Overdose Of Soy Sauce Can Be Lethal For You

From noodles and chilli baby corn to fried rice and ramen, name one ingredient that is common among most of Asian cuisines. Yes, it is soy sauce. It tastes amazing and also enhances the aroma and flavour of many dishes. But one must be careful while using soy sauce in delicacies. This is because consuming too much of the sauce can prove to be dangerous. According to a report by LADbible, an overdose of soy sauce can be fatal for a person because of the amount of salt in it. Wondering how much salt is too much? Well, just don’t go around and gulp down the bucket load because that is exactly when you will start having problems.

The report claimed that soy sauce has been used in Asian kitchen for around 2,000 years. However, rarely has someone brought up the discussion about its overdose. Surprisingly, in a single tablespoon of soy sauce, there is reportedly around 800-1,000 milligrams of salt.

The report further cited a few well-documented cases of people ingesting too much soy sauce. In 2013, a 19-year-old quaffed about two pints of soy sauce and ended up in the emergency room. This is not all, the man also slipped into a coma. The doctor who treated him, David J Carlberg, said, “He didn’t respond to any of the stimuli that we gave him. He had some clonus, which is just elevated reflexes. Basically, the nervous system wasn’t working very well.” The doctor claimed that the man was suffering from hypernatremia, which occurs when your body is trying to regulate salt levels between blood and tissue by moving fluid out of that tissue. The expert stated that the condition is so serious, it can cause bleeding in the brain.

Also, the report put the lethal dosage of salt between 0.75 grams per kilogram of body weight to 4 grams per kilogram of body weight. To help you understand better, if a person of 68 kilos would consume 135 grams of salt in one take, they would end up in a hospital in a critical state, with even chances of death.

