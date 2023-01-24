A police officer has left followers begging for her to arrest them after they saw how beautiful she is both in uniform and in casual clothes. A policewoman named Rose, who shares videos on TikTok, often shows herself looking both on and off-duty. According to the Daily Star, the brunette and blue-eyed beauty shared clips of herself sitting inside an emergency vehicle donning a stab vest with Police written on it.

Looking at the videos, viewers flooded the comments section in awe of her beauty and some users even equipped and confessed to committing crimes so they can be arrested by her.

This news comes after a former police officer quit the force following allegations of bullying and launched an OnlyFans Page. Leeane Carr built a massive following with a stream of glamorous travel pictures, bikini-clad poses and fitness videos after Lincolnshire Police. The former inspector resigned from the force after serving 14 years in 2018 following alleged bullying, harassment and victimisation.

Another female police officer touted as the most beautiful police officer in the world, Diana Ramirez who hails from Medellin, Colombia has nearly four lakh followers on Instagram. The Colombian police officer had shared in an interview that she wouldn’t give up her day job to become a model or online influencer.

The police officer shared that if she had an opportunity to choose a career again, she would not hesitate to become a police officer again. She reasoned out that because of the institution, “I am what I am,” Diana added.

“I owe everything to the National Police for making me the professional woman I am today,” stated the Colombian police officer.

Her social media posts are all of her fans gushing about how she is a true beauty with brains who is passionate about her work.

