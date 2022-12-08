Why South Korean Youth Is Refraining From Marriage And Embracing Singlehood

Currently, the wedding season is in full swing in India. You can see photos and videos of weddings, each time you scroll through social media. But there is one country in the world where the youth is not at all ready to get married. Wondering which country we are talking about? Yes, you guessed it right — it’s South Korea. One of the raging issues of this country is its marital rate, which has reached its lowest in recent times.

While the increasing population remains a big problem in India, on the other hand, the youth of South Korea is not ready to get married at all. If this scenario continues, in the next 28 years, every second youth of this country will be unmarried. Government can only fix a certain age for marriage, but no one can force people to marry.

So, let us tell you why people in South Korea have lost their hearts from marriage.

According to the National Statistics Office of South Korea, last year, the number of single people reached around 7.2 million, that is, 72 lakh. In the year 2000, this proportion was 15.5 percent, which will increase to about 40 percent by 2050. It is estimated that by the year 2050, the number of single people here will be 2 out of every 5.

A recent report mentioned that 18.8 percent of couples in South Korea were married for less than 5 years, while 17.6 percent of couples stayed together for 30 years, not more than that. People in the country are preferring to live alone, instead of getting married.

Now the question is, why are people so miffed with marriage, that they want to live alone? The economy of this country is such that it makes people scared to take on the responsibilities of having a family of their own. People are not getting married because they do not have good jobs and cannot afford the increased expenses. At the same time, 12 percent of married couples say that raising children has become a burden for them. While 25 percent of people, either could not find a partner for themselves or do not feel the need for one.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here