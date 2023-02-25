Rivers are usually considered auspicious, and people believe that a dip in them can help cut down their sins. But have you ever come across the story of a river which is so cursed that even touching it is considered inauspicious and dangerous? The Karmanasa river near Buxar, Bihar, is infamous for its inauspiciousness.

The Karmanasa river is a tributary of the Ganga river and originates in the Kaimur district, Bihar and flows through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The river is considered inauspicious due to its origin. The name of the river can be divided into two parts – Karma and Nasa, making the overall word mean “destroyer of religious merit”.

Trishanku was then made the ruler of the new universe by the sage. He was stopped by Indra in his tracks and suspended upside down in mid-air. The Karmanasa river is said to have originated out of the saliva dripping from Trishanku’s mouth while being suspended.

Another story goes something like this:

According to mythology, Satyavrat, the father of King Harishchandra, once expressed his desire to his Guru Vashishtha to go to heaven physically but the Guru refused. King Satyavrat then made the same request to Guru Vishwamitra. Due to a rivalry with Vashishtha, Vishwamitra sent Satyavrat to heaven with the strength of his tapasya.

Seeing this, Lord Indra got angry and sent the king’s head down to the earth. Vishwamitra stopped the king between heaven and earth by his penance and then fought with the gods. Satyavrat remained suspended upside down between heaven and Earth and his dripping saliva led to the origin of the Karmanasa river. While being suspended, Satyavrat also received the nickname of Trishanku.

Trishanku was cursed by Rishi Vishvamitra for his impudence and since the river Karmnasa originated from the cursed Trishanku’s saliva, the river is also deemed cursed. Stories of the past suggest that when people used to live on the river banks of the river Karmnasa never used its water even for cooking and cleaning. They survived on fruits and other supplies that they could find on land rather than using the river water.

