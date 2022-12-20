Why This 52-year-old Woman, With Rare Condition, is Scared to Even Cross Roads

Celine Dion postponed several Europe tour dates as she was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) a rare neurological disorder that doesn’t allow her to sing as she used to sing. Many of you might have heard it for the first time as the condition is so rare that it happens to one in a million. But Karen Long is all familiar with the debilitating symptoms and has been living with SPS for the past 12 years now.

The 52-year-old from Southampton can no longer cross the road over fears she could turn into a human statue as her excruciating spasms cause her muscles to lock into place, which leads her to fall over, reported the Mirror.

The mum of one shared that she was now mainly housebound with no quality of life. Twelve years ago, Karen started to experience back pain and began walking hunched over and became like a walking robot. Her husband died in 2013, which was a massive shock to Karen.

Three years later, when she was moving house with her new partner she experienced a bad episode. She now thinks that the stress of the move combined with her husband’s death might have triggered her SPS.

She shared that even if her door buzzer is being pressed gives her a startle reflex and a hit and she has a spasm. Her 18-year-old son has left for university this September and Karen has been living on the ground floor flat and is deemed unfit to work. To pass her time, she does beauty blogging and talks about her invisible illness online.

The SPS has also affected her relationship with her partner, who has been with her since her diagnosis and goes to consultations with her and takes her to hospital appointments. Karen mentioned that if he doesn’t hear from her by 10 am each morning, he thinks that she had a fall.

Her condition has no cure, which could lead her to be wheelchair-bound or bedbound in the coming years. She hopes strangers will be more understanding of those with invisible disabilities and that further research can find a cure.

“My heart goes out to Celine because I know how horrible it is, however the number of messages of support that I have received… All of a sudden the awareness has risen. It takes a long time to diagnose and the hardest part is that it cannot be cured. She has this for life like the rest of us,” she added.

Karen takes daily muscle relaxer medication and has Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) treatment on the NHS every four weeks.

