A dentist recommends people from the same family can use a single toothbrush and maintain hygiene. As weird as it may sound, the expert outlined the most hygienic way in which families can share a toothbrush in a viral TikTok video. Named Jessica O’Connor, the dentist begins the clip by asking users if they want to find an efficient way to spend less money on dental products, as per LadBible. “Do you know that you can share a toothbrush to save money?” asks Jessica before explaining that she has already recommended this method to a lot of her patients.

She insists people use an electric toothbrush and highlights how it can be done in a cost-effective manner. “I always recommend getting an electric toothbrush, but I know at the moment with everything that’s going on, it’s a struggle with money,” she says. Jessica advises people to buy just one toothbrush per household and clarifies that it doesn’t mean that everyone in the family has to use the same brush head.

The dentist adds that the toothbrush can be bought with multiple heads for every member to use and interchange. “So what I would say is you can share one toothbrush per household and now that doesn’t mean literally sharing a toothbrush that means with an electric toothbrush. That means with an electric toothbrush you can have one handle and multiple heads. You can have one each and just interchange them,” she continues.

Jessica O’Connor believes it’s ‘such a great way to save money.” She also recognises that buying separate heads for an electric toothbrush can also be expensive. Hence, instead of buying an expensive brand, people can opt for cheaper ones, she suggests. “You can get a pack of like 4 or 5 heads for a couple of quid. So like I said share a toothbrush and save money,” concludes Jessica.

During an interaction with the portal, the dental hygienist emphasized that a pack of four heads comes in different colour bands placed at the bottom. She added, “Just wipe down the toothbrush after use to clean off any toothpaste." Besides this, Jessica suggests getting head protectors to maintain hygiene.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here