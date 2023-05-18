Why This Flight Attendant Wants Passengers To Avoid Using Seat Pocket On Flight

In a Reddit forum for flight attendants, a user named HausofDarling shared a strong recommendation about seat pockets on a commercial plane. According to the flight attendant, passengers should refrain from using or placing anything in a specific section of the plane seat, emphasising the importance of avoiding it entirely. The attendant said, “I always recommend you never, ever, ever, ever use or put anything in the seat pocket. They are cleared of the rubbish but are never ‘cleaned’.” According to their observations, they have personally witnessed a variety of items being taken out from that specific location. It included soiled tissues, airsickness bags, undergarments, socks, apple cores, chewing gum, and partially consumed sweets, and yet, during the subsequent flight, passengers would place their phones, laptops, or iPads in that same location.

The flight attendant’s statements were supported by another crew member who preferred to remain anonymous. This crew member shared anecdotes about some of the most unpleasant items they had encountered in seat pockets. They recounted a particularly disturbing incident, saying that they once came across vomit that had spilled outside of a paper bag and seeped through the seat pocket.

Flight attendants have been revealing insider tips and recommendations, and this is not the first instance. Recently, one flight attendant cautioned passengers against wearing shorts while onboard. Cabin crew member Tommy Cimato advises that the probability of contracting bacterial infections is higher when wearing shorts during a flight.

Cimato strongly advises against wearing shorts when preparing to board a flight, as it essentially invites a journey filled with bacteria. In his explanation, he emphasised the importance of avoiding falling asleep or resting one’s head on the window. This caution stems from the fact that numerous individuals, including children, may have touched or smeared various substances on the window surface. He drew a parallel between the window and wearing shorts, emphasising the uncertainty regarding their cleanliness. Therefore, opting for pants significantly reduces the risk of encountering germs.

The crew member also highlighted that the bathroom is widely regarded as one of the most unsanitary areas on the aircraft, and strongly advised vacationers to refrain from making contact with the flush button.