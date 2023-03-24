We all have watched horror films. But do you know there are several haunted places in our country that we often hear about? And what if we told you that there was a ‘haunted’ railway station as well? Reports of a railway station that remained closed for 42 years following some unusual incidents are going viral these days. Let’s take a deep dive.

This haunted railway station is located in the Purulia district of West Bengal in the Kotshila-Muri section in the Ranchi division, the capital of Jharkhand. People allegedly even get afraid after hearing the name of this railway station and due to this fear, no railway worker was ready to work at this station. Following this fear, the railway department had to close it for 42 years. Even today, when trains pass through this station, there is silence inside the train, as per reports. No people visit this railway station in the evening. Not only humans but even animals are also not seen here, the reports added.

The name of this station is Begunkodar. It used to be a buzzing station in the 1960s and was built by the efforts of Santhal’s queen Lachan Kumari. After the opening of this railway station in a remote area, the people around were very happy. Doors of opportunity were about to open for them. But their happiness didn’t last long. According to sources, in 1967, the current station master of this station said that he had seen a witch on the railway track.

According to the station master, the witch was in a white saree and she roamed on the railway track at night. This rumour quickly spread across the area. After this, many others claimed that they too had seen the witch in a white saree. People started saying that a girl who committed suicide on this railway track had become a witch. Subhashish Datta Rai, who has worked in Indian Railways for more than 20 years, has written a detailed story about this station on Quora.

Although the railway administration refused to trust these rumours, a few days later the station master and his family were found dead under suspicious circumstances. After this incident, the rumour started taking the form of reality. After the death of the station master, all the employees posted here refused to work. Due to this, trains stopped halting at this station. The Railways kept trying to deploy employees here for the next few months, but no employees were ready to go. Then one day the authorities announced the closure of this station.

After the officials stopped all the services at this station, it became a ‘ghost’ station in real form. Passengers of trains used to get scared when the train passed through this station.

Then in the 1990s, some local people raised the demand to restart this station. Railways also started thinking about the same. Then after 42 years in 2009, on the initiative of the Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee, Begunkodar railway station was opened again. Today, this station works as a halt station and a private venting company is operating it. There is reportedly no Railways employee posted here even today.

