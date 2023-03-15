Getting your card scanned every time you visit a convenience store or shopping mall can be frustrating. How about getting your card’s QR tattooed to make things easier? A Tesco (retail company) customer from London got his Clubcard QR tattooed on his wrist so that he doesn’t have to pull out his card from his pocket or miss any offers if he forgets his card at home. A Tesco Clubcard is the loyalty card of the British supermarket chain Tesco.

Dean Mayhew is a resident of southwest London. He paid about Rs 20,000 to get the black and white code permanently inked on his arm on July 16, 2022, Mirror reported. The 30-year-old decided that he would get the QR permanently tattooed to never miss on a deal at Tesco for the rest of his life. A video showing a tattoo artist stencilling the code onto a sheet of paper before inking it on Dean’s wrist has also made rounds on social media. The artist was then shown working on the customer’s arm with precision, successfully replicating the code.

After finishing the tattoo, the pair’s first stop was at a local Tesco store, where they attempted to buy cookies using the QR code at the self-checkout. During their first attempt, the angle of the code didn’t quite work out and they tried their luck at the cashier, where a worker scanned it. He seemed to successfully make the code work, and this is how their story went viral.

The video was posted on TikTok on July 18, 2022, and it quickly gained more than 1 lakh views. People even seemed to enjoy the video and commented on their thoughts. One user wrote, “Late game capitalism.” Another user joked, “@Tesco you’ve got to change his membership number.”

A third user thought it was a brilliant idea. Dean revealed that he was “chuffed” and loved his tattoo. He agreed to use his tattoo all the time and even does so every morning at Tesco before he heads to work.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here