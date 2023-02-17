New York Times is facing backlash after publishing an op-ed defending JK Rowling just a day after NYT staffers and other celebrities criticised its ‘anti-trans bias’. The author, Pamela Paul, defended the Harry Potter author against accusations of transphobia and the piece was titled “In Defense of JK Rowling". Only a day earlier, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) had written an open letter to the Times to improve their coverage on transgender people, as per a New York Post report.

Trans activists as well as the general public have been severely criticising New York Times over the move. “The New York Times seriously published a prominent opinion piece “In Defense Of JK Rowling” a day after they were called out by every LGBTQ org, leaders, and activists for their anti-trans coverage. Sickening. Drop the NYT if you care about trans people. This is purposeful," tweeted Erin Reed, an activist.

The New York Times seriously published a prominent opinion piece “In Defense Of JK Rowling” a day after they were called out by every LGBTQ org, leaders, and activists for their anti-trans coverage.Sickening. Drop the NYT if you care about trans people. This is purposeful. pic.twitter.com/lHC6nZybPr — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) February 16, 2023

Hundreds of New York Times contributors and readers: We’re concerned that the anti-trans bias in your paper could have devastating effects, both on individuals and society as a whole. The New York Times: pic.twitter.com/9oP3K2ETJB — Aubrey Hirsch (@aubreyhirsch) February 16, 2023

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ individuals called on the New York Times yesterday to stop publishing such blatantly anti-LGBTQ+ content and their response is to post an article defending a transphobe. @nytimes contributes to radicalization and violent rhetoric. Let that be known. pic.twitter.com/yO4BeMSKSD— Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) February 16, 2023

We need to be clear and honest about this: The New York Times is knowingly and unapologetically promoting transphobia. This is beyond bias. It is intentional. pic.twitter.com/KKudw4HIGj— ella dawson (@brosandprose) February 16, 2023

JK Rowling has increasingly come under fire over her allegedly transphobic views. Pamela Paul has argued in her column that this is not the case and that Rowling’s views neither put trans people in danger, nor do they deny trans people’s right to exist.

