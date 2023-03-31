Why Water Tanks Are Mostly Cylindrical With Stripes And Black In Colour

Most of us have availed the facilities of a water tank. As a society, we have graduated from drawing water from rivers and other water bodies to wells and hand pumps and ultimately installing water tanks in our homes. Instead of using cement tanks, people now prefer to install PVC or plastic tanks on the roofs of their homes. Have you ever wondered why water tanks are mostly the same in shape and colour? The majority of water tanks you will come across will be black in colour and cylindrical in shape with stripes on them. Allow us to inform you about the reasons behind this typical shape, structure and colour.

The first question is why water tanks are cylindrical and do not come in square or rectangular shapes. There are many reasons behind this, but the main reason is water pressure. When water is in the tank, it puts pressure on the tank from all sides. If the tank is round or cylindrical, then this pressure will be distributed over the entire tank evenly and one part will not feel more pressure than the other. Another reason is that round tanks are easier to clean. Apart from that, round tanks are more economical to manufacture and less expensive. Because the tanks are constructed of PVC, they do not shatter when given a cylindrical shape, but they may break if given a square design.

Now, let us talk about the colour of the water tanks. It is not so that only black tanks are available in the market. White, blue and green tanks are also there but black is the most preferred colour. There is a scientific reason behind this as well.

Moss begins to freeze in water that has been left standing for a long time owing to exposure to sunshine, just like it does in ponds. The growth of moss is significantly slowed down by having a black tank since black absorbs the most light. The hue of the tank in this case absorbs the sun’s rays, which prevents the moss from freezing as quickly as it would in tanks of other colours. However, its disadvantage is that the tank gets overheated, increasing the risk of it bursting and overheating the water.

The stripes on the tank provide the tank with external support, preventing them from bursting due to overheating or water pressure.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here