Our country is home to diverse cultures and traditions. However, some rural regions of India still practice age-old traditions which we might consider downright weird and unbelievable. One such place is Pini village in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

In the Pini village, there is this festival, and the celebrations follow a set of rules. The very first thing is just very simple. During the five days of the event, women are not allowed to wear clothes. Another odd tradition is that during the celebration, women are not allowed to laugh or even smile. Yes, women remain completely nude during this 5-day festival, held in the month of Saawan and are generally locked indoors, not coming out in front of the men of the village.

The event is held in this village to commemorate the moment when the Lahu Ghond deity vanquished a demon on the first day of the month of Bhadrab. The demon is believed to have attacked the modesty of women, tearing apart their clothes and that is probably linked to why the women in these villages do not wear clothes during the festival.

The women, after shedding their clothes, use woollen pattas to cover their modesty. Overall the residents of Pini village lead a very restrictive life on occasion. However, reportedly with time, some of the younger generations of women in the village have tweaked the tradition and do wear very thin clothing during the occasion while the elder women still follow the tradition of going nude during the festival.

