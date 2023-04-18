Why You Should Not Rest Your Legs On Car's Dashboard

Travelling by car has become so common that many of us hardly pay attention to how we sit in the vehicle. A viral video on Twitter shows the consequences of sitting with legs on the dashboard during an accident. The video is an eye-opener, demonstrating the importance of proper posture while travelling in a car. The video shows a dummy with its legs on the dashboard and what happens when an airbag deploys during a collision. The impact is intense, and the dummy’s legs are pushed back towards its head, causing it to bend backwards. This is a clear indication of the harm caused by sitting with legs on the dashboard while travelling in a car. The tweet along with the video read, “This is what happens to a leg on the dashboard in a car accident.”

It is essential to follow certain precautions while travelling in a car, such as ensuring the vehicle’s functionality, checking for overloading and other minor details, and most importantly, sitting with proper posture. This video serves as a reminder that taking things casually can result in severe injuries and even prove fatal during an accident.

This is what happens to a leg on the dashboard in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/3CofOGrqIO— Interesting Videos (@moistonig) April 15, 2023

The video has gone viral, with many social media users sharing their thoughts on the importance of sitting with proper posture while travelling in a car. It is an eye-opener for those who don’t take sitting posture seriously when in a car. A Twitter user wrote, “Or your femur is being rammed into your pelvis, breaking both to bits.”

Or your femur is being rammed into your pelvis, breaking both to bits.— MsWeyrd (@TheWeyrd) April 15, 2023

“You are absolutely correct,” read another tweet.

You are absolutely correct. 🥰🙏— Pramod kumar Dwibedi (@Pramodk40813271) April 17, 2023

“Never understood why passengers ride that way,” a user wrote.

I never understood why passengers ride that way.— 🌻baileegirl🌻 (@baileegirl) April 15, 2023

This is not the only simulation trending on the Internet to spread awareness about road safety. A simulation video of a car crash has been making rounds on social media, and it is a clear reminder of the importance of following speed limits while driving. The video showcases the damage caused by a car when it collides with a pole at different speeds, ranging from 30 mph to a staggering 260 mph. The results are terrifying, with the car’s damage increasing exponentially with each increment in speed.

At 30 mph, the car’s front area is crumpled, but the damage is manageable. However, at 80 mph, the car is completely wrecked. At 120 mph, the situation turns worse, and the car becomes unrecognizable. When the collision takes place at 180 mph, the wheels of the vehicle fall off, leaving it totally wrecked. But the real shock comes when the car hits the pole at 200 mph and 260 mph. In both cases, the car turns into a ball of destruction, making it almost impossible for passengers to survive. The Twitter user who shared the video urged everyone to use it as a gentle yet scary reminder of why one must choose to drive safely.

It is so easy to get carried away by the new generation cars that one is tempted to drive at very high speeds on the increasingly good quality expressways in the country.But do look at this video that demonstrates the impact of high speed collision on these vehicles. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/nCakcWj7pF— Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) February 24, 2023

The simulation video clearly demonstrates the impact of high-speed collisions on vehicles, and the message is clear - drive safe.

