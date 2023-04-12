Wife Says She Will Have Kids Only If Husband Quits Job To Be 'Stay-At-Home' Dad

A woman is only ready to give birth if her husband agrees to become a stay-at-home dad. In a now-deleted Reddit post, the anonymous woman explained that she owned a small business that entirely relied on her. Initially, her husband was on board with the idea of being a stay-at-home parent but after realizing he will have to stop working, his resolve became a bit shaky. The wife shared that her work requires 40-50 hours of uninterrupted attention every week referencing it’ll be difficult for her to take care of the kids.

When they began making future plans, the woman thought she was on the same page with her husband but that wasn’t the case. “He has mentioned his work schedule and how it will fit into our new life as parents,” she wrote, as per Mirror UK. The wife isn’t happy with the idea of the husband working even part-time as it overlaps with her work hours. According to the accounts detailed by her, the husband only earned a small fraction ‘3-10%’ of what she makes, depending on the month.

The wife believes the confusion might have been created because of her suggestion of hiring part-time childcare after their parental leaves. Her intention was to supposedly give the both of them some time to focus on their daily chores or to spend time together as a couple. The idea was to allow themselves time to relax before hitting saturation because being a stay-at-home parent can be exhausting.

The wife admitted feeling bad for her husband adding that he loves his job. However, the schedule just doesn’t seem to fit her interrupted workflow. The husband has reportedly expressed her wish to have a baby together but the woman has laid down the condition already. Supposedly, the man does not wish to be an ‘old parent’ and hence wants to begin the parenthood chapter of his life soon. The wife will agree only if he’s willing to become a stay-at-home parent. The woman asked on the social media platform if she was wrong in putting forth the condition. The post was reportedly met with mixed reactions. While a section of users understood her dilemma, many also felt she was being a dictator in the relationship. One of them wrote: “It doesn’t matter who makes more money, if that’s not what he wants to do, you have no right to make him. Someone said, “Relationships are an agreement. Not a dictatorship." Another stated, “It’s fine if that’s what you BOTH want. But no one should dictate whether their spouse is allowed to work."

