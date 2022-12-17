Wife Severs Husband's Genitals After Catching Him Sexually Abusing Teen Daughter

We often come across gruesome crime stories that make it difficult for us to sleep at night. One such story has come to light where a woman took a knife and severed her husband’s genitals, claiming she caught him sexually abusing her 15-year-old daughter on camera.

Identified as Ha Thi Nguyen by the local media, the woman turned herself into the police shortly after throwing her husband’s severed genitals away. The incident happened in the Son La province, northwest Vietnam in March 2022.

The husband was identified as a 29-year-old man named Nguyen Van H. and brought to Son La General Hospital at 5:30 AM on Sunday, March 20, for emergency treatment as his blood pressure was falling rapidly and had a large open wound at his crotch.

Nguyen Van was in stable condition, but the injuries were complicated, according to the doctors that posted about the patient on the hospital’s Facebook page. His penis was completely lopped off close to the base, along with both testicles. The severity of his injuries and missing genitals made it impossible for them to carry out reattachment.

The local authorities revealed that the couple had a history of marital conflicts and on the morning of the offence, they fell into a disagreement again. Ha Thi N’s lawyer also revealed that she recorded her husband sexually abusing his stepdaughter, the daughter that she had from her previous marriage.

Ha Thi Nguyen also claimed that her husband had been sexually abusing her daughter for two years, since 2020. Her daughter even told her about it multiple times, but the husband continuously denied the allegations. This led to Ha Thi installing hidden cameras in the house to catch Nguyen Van red-handed.

In a similar incident, a 40-year-old man in Vietnam had his penis successfully reattached after being severed by her wife with scissors while he was asleep.

