Will 3 Idiots' Silencer Or Suhas Pay For Twitter Blue Tick? Internet Thinks So

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 13:03 IST

Delhi, India

Twitter thinks the list is incomplete without Chatur 'Silencer' Ramalingam. (credits: Twitter/@kocharpulkit )

The list also had Michael Scott from American sitcom The Office and Suneo Honekawa from Doraemon.

Everyone remembers the good old days when blue ticks on Twitter were considered a symbol of prestige. After all, it meant you were someone important to have that tick of verification. Since Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared his plans for users paying to get the tick mark, its significance has somewhat diminished. Now, it is all about paying a monthly fee for added bonuses like composing lengthier tweets with a character limit of 10,000, a 50 percent reduction in ads, the capability to upload lengthier videos, the ability to edit posts, and even the option to activate two-step verification through SMS. This has prompted users to imagine who do they think are fictional characters that would actually pay for the blue tick.

It cannot be traced back to who began this trend, but social media users are enthusiastically participating in giving their suggestions and it keeps getting hilarious. Not to mention, it will have you nodding your head all along as well. Up first is the fictional character most people will recognize from their childhood: Suneo Honekawa. That’s right, the Doraemon character made it to the list. Sharing a snap of the manga character, the Twitter user wrote, “Name a fictional character who would pay for Twitter blue (and won’t stop bragging about it).”

Next up on the list is Michael Scott from the popular American sitcom The Office.

Turns out Bollywood is not trailing behind either. Remember Kareena Kapoor’s ex-fiance in the blockbuster movie 3 Idiots? That’s right Suhas Tandon (played by Olivier Lafont) is someone social media users could see as the one who “won’t stop bragging about it.”

Here are more characters Twitter users could see fitting the bill:

This is not the only change Elon Musk has proposed ever since he took over Twitter. Many would remember he wants to get that “W” out of Twitter and he is one step closer. Demonstrating his ingenuity by finding a clever solution for the problem facing Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, Musk has proved he could do anything if he sets his mind to it. The issue was that their landlord had mandated the company to retain the sign with the name “Twitter," making it impossible to remove the letter “w." Musk’s solution was to paint the entire alphabet the same color as the background, effectively hiding the “w" in plain sight.

first published:April 14, 2023, 12:50 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 13:03 IST