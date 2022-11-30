Will Smith Gets Twitter's Full Support as Actor Breaks Down Over Oscars Slap Controversy

Will Smith has spoken apologetically about the Oscars ‘slapgate’ controversy yet again. The actor was banned from the Academy Awards after slapping comedian Chris Rock for his joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. Will’s first film since the controversy, ‘Emancipation’, is about to hit the theatres and the actor spoke to Fox 5 about how he “completely understands" if people are conflicted or not ready to watch the film due to the controversy.

Will has publicly apologised multiple times in the past. Twitter now seems to think that the backlash against him has been prolonged and disproportionate, especially since Hollywood has a notorious history of known abusers continuing to get work. “Will Smith smacked someone and takes full accountability, apologizes, and in general handles the entire situation very well meanwhile every other terrible person in Hollywood does things that are far worse & are allowed to continue working without even acknowledging their actions," wrote one Twitter user.

will smith smacked someone and takes full accountability, apologizes, and in general handles the entire situation very well meanwhile every other terrible person in hollywood does things that are far worse & are allowed to continue working without even acknowledging their actions https://t.co/Qkjz8JFR1D— Giulia💽🏳️‍⚧️ (@illjoy_) November 28, 2022

I’m never going to forgive y’all for carrying on like Will Smith shot that man.— (Le)Troy (@mrLdavis) November 29, 2022

Will Smith slapped a dude and folks are acting like he had dinner with a holocaust denier and white supremacist after attempting to overthrow a legitimate election https://t.co/hrAQTCS1rD— what a Metstake🏳️‍🌈 (@ChristinaMets15) November 28, 2022

It does seem quite revealing how Hollywood continues to push Will Smith as a figure of abject shame, all while we've been barraged with thinkpieces on how transphobes and accused abusers will be welcomed back to work with open arms because of cancel culture or whatever. https://t.co/nx0v07oPwY— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) November 28, 2022

Brad Pitt is seemingly facing minimal, if any, backlash to the objectively troubling allegations of domestic abuse by him against his family, yet Will Smith is literally only allowed to grovel for forgiveness more than a half year after slapping someone for insulting his wife… https://t.co/xiQUoSwhVS— jordph (bot) (@jordph) November 28, 2022

Will also attended Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’, where he got visibly emotional over the controversy.

WILL SMITH BREAKS DOWN on first tv appearance since Chris Rock slap. Will tries humor to deflect nervousness and cool the hot seat he's in, but then succumbs to despair and shows genuine, unscripted remorse. Will owns it. and i hope he finds more gems on his road to redemption pic.twitter.com/SOrjqIR2Cn — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) November 29, 2022

He spoke about the built-up rage and pain that might have motivated his action that night.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here