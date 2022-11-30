CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » BUZZ » Will Smith Gets Twitter's Full Support as Actor Breaks Down Over Oscars Slap Controversy
2-MIN READ

Will Smith Gets Twitter's Full Support as Actor Breaks Down Over Oscars Slap Controversy

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 08:57 IST

International

Twitter comes out in support of Will Smith. (Photo: Reuters)

Twitter comes out in support of Will Smith. (Photo: Reuters)

Will Smith has expressed remorse over the Oscars slap controversy yet again and Twitter thinks it's about time people moved on.

Will Smith has spoken apologetically about the Oscars ‘slapgate’ controversy yet again. The actor was banned from the Academy Awards after slapping comedian Chris Rock for his joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. Will’s first film since the controversy, ‘Emancipation’, is about to hit the theatres and the actor spoke to Fox 5 about how he “completely understands" if people are conflicted or not ready to watch the film due to the controversy.

Will has publicly apologised multiple times in the past. Twitter now seems to think that the backlash against him has been prolonged and disproportionate, especially since Hollywood has a notorious history of known abusers continuing to get work. “Will Smith smacked someone and takes full accountability, apologizes, and in general handles the entire situation very well meanwhile every other terrible person in Hollywood does things that are far worse & are allowed to continue working without even acknowledging their actions," wrote one Twitter user.

RELATED STORIES

Will also attended Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’, where he got visibly emotional over the controversy.

He spoke about the built-up rage and pain that might have motivated his action that night.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 30, 2022, 08:50 IST
last updated:November 30, 2022, 08:57 IST