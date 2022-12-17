‘Willy-Warmer’ Full-Body Suit For Winters Listed By Mystery Seller On Facebook

Fierce winters have started to show their effects in various parts of the nation. With temperatures dropping to single digits and even going in negative numbers in a few cities, it has become people’s utmost priority to protect themselves from unbearable cold winds and freezing temperatures.

While sweaters and jackets are a common sight these days, a unique product known as a full-body sweater is going viral on Facebook. It not only covers the torso and hands of a person (like normal sweaters do) but covers your body from head to toe so that no part of your body remains exposed to the cold.

The New York Post reported that the sweater suit appeared on Facebook Marketplace, listed by a London-based seller for about Rs 20,600 ($250) and is arguably practical in terms of keeping the wearer warm in cold weather. However, people are conflicted about the fit of the suit around the genital region.

The unique outfit is a “one size fits all” as well “unisex” along with other impressive features. A user winked in the comments and expressed – “Anybody got the knitting pattern?”

While some supported the unique idea and had fun with it, others found it “vile” and deranged”.

The reason for such mixed and funny reactions were that the male body-suit sweater had a distinctively clear stitching showing the crotch area with a holding for the penis and testicles. When it came to the women’s bodysuit, the sweater had the stitching for breasts and buttocks.

While the bodysuit covered everything and did not expose any part of the body, people claimed that such stitching left nothing to one’s imagination, making them inappropriate. The product page described the costume as a “homemade partner for life,” “flexible” and “doesn’t moan.” Other products by the mystery seller include a rug with a large suspicious red stain and a turtleneck jumper with what appears to be a pair of chest pockets for breasts.

