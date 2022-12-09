Wisconsin Woman 'Accidentally' Sends Pet Dog in Bag Through Luggage Screening Machine

In case you are gearing up to jet off somewhere in the near future with your pet, here’s a friendly reminder that animals are not to be screened at the airport’s X-Ray machine. While this may sound strange, a bizarre incident took place in Wisconsin. A traveller who was carrying her pooch in a backpack accidentally sent it through the X-Ray machine, which raised an alarm and led to the airport authorities issuing a warning to passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is a US government agency that regulates aviation security. As per the officials, on Sunday, a passenger at Dance County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, ended up sending her pet dog through the X-Ray machine.TSA Great Lakes division shared the X-Ray images of the dog, a dachshund chihuahua mix, lying in the bag in a grey security tray, on Twitter.

The tweet read, “A dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray this week. When travelling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine”.

https://twitter.com/TSA_GreatLakes/status/1600209449347473408/photo/1

In the same thread, the account also shared a video demonstrating the “proper way to travel with your pet”, showing a man travelling with his cat and taking it out of the bag and holding the feline as he walked through the screening point. The tweet read, “Here’s the proper way to travel with your pet. Note: This is a TSA PreCheck passenger travelling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available”.

Check out the thread here-

https://twitter.com/TSA_GreatLakes/status/1600210121136537600/video/1

Addressing the goof-up, TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle told the press, “The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did not alert the Transportation Security Officers that there was a small dog in a backpack-style carrier”. She confirmed that the pooch was unharmed when and “just a little skittish”. According to the TSA website, animals should never be put through an X-ray tunnel.

