Priya Malik (of Bigg Boss fame) performs slam poetry and many of her pieces have gone viral in the past. She has also been roasted over some of them. Currently, she is getting dragged on Twitter over a statement she made about breakups during an interview, which people have been divided over. While some people agreed with her take on breakups and life lessons, others opined that it didn’t make sense.

In the clip, Priya said, “I always tells people it is good to have breakups because it teaches you the most important thing in life which is- it’s easy to know what you want in life, but it is harder to know what you don’t want in life. Breakups and bad experiences, being bad lovers or other people being bad lovers to you will teach you so much about what you don’t want or what you don’t want to be or who you don’t want to be."

Here’s the video of Priya Malik’s take on breakups:

what level of bullshit is this pic.twitter.com/iVRRwFEct7— adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) March 15, 2023

I actually agree to this. You’re young and naïve, you think that you’ve got what you wanted based on the version that they showed you in the beginning. It is important because at that break up point, yk what are the things that might’ve pulled you/the relationship down https://t.co/b3hX94ql54— Nishan (@_vodkantequila) March 16, 2023

This isn't bullshit. Bad experiences, while giving us lot of pain & trauma, teaches us life long lessons, makes us more strong, & ensures we don't repeat similar mistakes. Yes, the pain & trauma are difficult phases, but we move on one day, & those lessons always stick by us. https://t.co/RiR1guKUVN— Ushmi (@just_mymusings) March 16, 2023

'god' pls give me the confidence of spirituality/self-help/relationship influencers https://t.co/Ho98jiQULQ— Rini️‍ (@wokeakka) March 15, 2023

If you don't know what you want, here's a solution. Get into toxic relationships and traumatise yourself. https://t.co/ctv1CKGcXR— amit (@amitmadhu10) March 15, 2023

podcasts are a menace to society https://t.co/YhGwrBzpCv— kaami (@kaampanthi) March 15, 2023

My last break up which led to my ex stalking me has been good for me, I guess? Because it taught me that men are shit and that I shouldn't trust them? That I can define my trauma instead of living life hippoty hoppity without a care in the world? https://t.co/PHas0o6GIW— sim wants to watch the untamed again (@SimritaTakhtar) March 15, 2023

akka took learning and unlearning way too seriously, we simply can't keep getting into a relationships without being healed ourself, you can't put the other person in sh*t just to learn about yourself, healing happens within yourself, you don't need relationships for that sh*t. https://t.co/nLtaJxI0L0— MCKILLUMINATI69 | (@MCKILUMINATI69) March 15, 2023

So are you swiping right or left on this dating advice?

