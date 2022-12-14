Wisdom, World’s Oldest Known Bird, Spotted Once Again in Midway Atoll

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) reported on Thursday that Wisdom, the world’s oldest surviving bird, has returned to its nest site in Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. The wildlife authorities claimed on Twitter that the Laysan albatross is at least 71 years old. The enormous seabird, which was last seen on Thanks Giving, has repeatedly shown up at the same nesting location in the North Pacific for decades.

Wisdom, the world’s oldest known wild bird, recently returned to Midway Atoll!The beloved Laysan albatross, or mōlī, is at least 71 years old. Biologists first identified and banded Wisdom in 1956 after she laid an egg, and the large seabirds aren’t known to breed before age 5. pic.twitter.com/PAWgzFaqv6 — USFWS Pacific (@USFWSPacific) December 8, 2022

The agency stated in a subsequent tweet that biologists first observed Wisdom in 1956 after it laid an egg.

The agency stated in a subsequent tweet that biologists first observed Wisdom in 1956 after it laid an egg. The bird has laid between 50 and 60 eggs throughout her life and reared about 30 chicks. She also became a grandmother last year, according to Huffpost, after scientists discovered that one of her offspring had a chick of its own. USFWS reported that Wisdom’s dependable mate Akeakamai has not been spotted at the wildlife refuge this season. Wisdom was at least 70 years old when her most recent chick hatched in early 2021.

When the news of Wisdom’s return this year broke on Twitter, people rejoiced and praised her for her tenacity. One user commented, “This made my day!!! I’ve been following Wisdom’s story for a few years now!!! Thank you!! Saw my first Albatross with my own eyes this August at Bird Island, south of Puerto Penasco, MX Gulf of California. I felt so lucky to see one!”

This made my day!!! I've been following Wisdom's story for a few years now!!! Thank you!! ❤️ Saw my first Albatross with my own eyes this August at Bird Island, south of Puerto Penasco, MX Gulf of California. I felt so lucky to see one!— Alexia Ferranti (@AlexiaFerranti) December 11, 2022

Another user wrote, “Albatrosses are awesome. The largest modern flying birds! Look them up next to people, they’re toddler-height!”

Albatrosses are awesome. The largest modern flying birds! Look them up next to people, they're toddler-height!— Web Flotsam (@WFlotsam) December 9, 2022

Seabird ecologist Richard Phillips told The New York Times last year that although albatrosses are known to live very long lives, Wisdom’s age is unusually high compared to other birds.

