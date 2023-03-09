Turns out no one parties harder than the people of Delhi. The national capital saw an influx of people who buy liquor during the festival of colours, Holi. Liquor sales in Delhi skyrocketed and broke all previous records this year, including the sales record of New Year. On March 6, 26 lakh bottles of liquor were sold in a single day, reported Times Now. According to them, as per the excise department, this meant that Delhiites consumed liquor worth a total cost of Rs 58.8 crore in one day alone. This is a solid jump from a little over 20 lakh bottles sold during the eve of New Year.

According to reports, the excise department officials have revealed that the revenue collection this March has been better than last year. This comes despite the fact that there were high liquor sales during last year’s Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. The figures show that 15.2 lakh bottles of liquor were sold for Rs 27.9 crore on March 1 alone. Furthermore, 14.6 lakh bottles worth Rs 26.5 crore on March 2, 16.5 lakh bottles worth Rs 31.9 crore on March 3, 17.9 lakh bottles worth Rs 35.5 crore on March 4, and on March 5, there was a sale of 22.9 lakh bottles worth Rs 46.5 crore. The high demand for liquor led to most liquor shops running out of prominent beer brands.

In addition, a high-ranking officer from the Excise Department commented that individuals had begun hoarding liquor at the start of the season. Since Delhi doesn’t have its own distillery, most of the brands are produced in neighboring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. During the summer season, these states impose a ban on manufacturers from selling beer in other states and mandate them to focus on serving the local market first. The official stated that they are fully aware of this situation and will implement measures to guarantee that people can obtain their preferred brands.

The excise department runs around 560 shops in the city. The revenue from the sale of liquor this year has been high, with the excise department earning Rs 6100 crore to date, including Rs 5,000 crore from excise on liquor bottles and Rs 1,100 crore as Value Added Tax (VAT).

It should be noted that all liquor shops were closed in Delhi on March 8 due to Holi celebrations, which were listed as a dry day.

