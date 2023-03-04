If you have been off the grid and somehow missed it, a new viral trend is taking over social media. It involves two unusual food items coming together. These food combos have left viewers both intrigued and disgusted. In a recent video that has gained quite some intrigue, an Instagram user can be seen preparing Maggi noodles with puffcorn, a popular snack made of puffed corn kernels. Captioned “Without cheese cheesy Maggi?”, no one could have expected what was to come. From the get-go, the video has an unusual twist to it. As unusual as the food combo itself. To a cup of water, the user adds a handful of puffcorn. The user then proceeds to add Maggi to the melted puffcorn mixture and stirs it. Once cooked, they show off the cheesy texture. The result is a bizarre-looking dish that has left many viewers scratching their heads.

Despite the odd pairing, the video has sparked a lot of interest, with many viewers expressing their desire to try the unusual food combination. Some have even justice for the Maggi noodles, while others have called it a culinary abomination. An Instagram user wrote, “Made it right now after watching this reel. Loved it! Thank you so much!”

“Nark ka naam suna tha aaj dekh bhi liya. Bhai kya bigada hai Maggie ne? (I had only heard of hell, today I have witnessed it too. What has Maggi done, brother?)” another user wrote.

“Bhai in do products ko aap ek saath mila ke bana rahe ho, inke koi bure asar nahi padega stomach par ya liver par? (Brother, won’t the two products you are mixing together to create this have a harmful effect on the stomach or liver?)” read another comment.

Only time will tell if this Maggi and puffcorn combo will catch on as the latest food trend, but for now, it is certainly adding to the long list of bizarre food combos that are gaining traction on social media. Just like this Ramen Croissant combo.A Malaysian Ramen Bar has introduced their latest creation called the Croissant Ramen Bowl. This ramen bowl comes with a buttery and flaky croissant, paired with a creamy Tonkotsu Miso Soup. It’s not your typical ramen bowl. This one comes with a black garlic curry soup that adds a unique twist to the dish, as well as two slices of Chasu, brown Shimenji mushrooms, bean sprouts, cabbage, and an egg to complete the experience.

Social media users weren’t sure at this rate what the next culinary experiment would entail.

