A woman who announced that she had married herself is now considering a divorce. Sofi Maure said that she was done with her marriage and could not take it anymore. On February 20, Maure shared, on Twitter, that she was all set to get hitched. But her significant other was none other than herself. Maure posted a few pictures where she is seen posing happily in a white gown and wearing a veil too. “Today, in the most spurious moments of my life, I bought a wedding dress and cooked a wedding cake to marry myself,” she wrote.

Her tweet soon gained traction and drew several reactions from users.

“He who has money does what he wants,” a user said.

Another person said that Maure was doing all that for “attention”.

“It is the best marriage, believe me, that with another person it would last less and it would be more conflictive,” a comment read.

One of the users said, “The one who has money does what she wants.”

“Chris Hemsworth’s wife put on old makeup so he can see how he will age, you did something normal,” a person tweeted.

Despite the support of her followers, the loved-up solo bride was soon left questioning her commitment. Just a day later, on 21 February, Sofi declared that divorce was imminent.

“Update: one day I’m married to myself and I can’t take it anymore, I’m seeing how the divorce issue is just in case,” she tweeted in a follow-up tweet to her wedding announcement.

Take a look:

Once again, the internet was left in splits. While many laughed off at Sofi’s “stupidity”, others offered her a marriage proposal.

“The wisest said it “there are only two infinite things, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not very sure about the first,” a tweet read on the microblogging site.

A user wrote, “Poor thing, she doesn’t know what to do, or she wants to attract attention.”

“Divorce so you marry me I offer you fitness pancakes every morning,” a third said.

What are your thoughts on Sofi’s marriage to herself?

