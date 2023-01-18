The advancements in technology are reaching new heights. Forget smarter devices, we now have Artificial Intelligence chatbots telling people how to solve their relationship troubles. A woman sought the help of ChatGPT, a chatbot to figure out what to do with her messy marriage. The 37-year-old Sarah, who herself works in the tech sector felt like it was a wise decision to ask the chatbot whether she should split from her husband of five years. The woman had been having an affair for six months. She met the man online on IllicitEncounters.com, according to Mirror. The troubles in her marriage were already brewing. Her husband and Sarah used to have constant arguments. Between Christmas and New Year, these issues flared up and Sarah found herself standing at a crossroads. An impending decision needed to be made, whether to try and fix her marriage or leave her husband for her lover. That’s when Sarah took the idiosyncratic decision.

The Mirror quoted her as saying, “I essentially asked the app to write me a story based on my current situation, and what the person in the story should do in a failing marriage while experiencing the excitement of the affair I've been having.” The prompt for the chatbot was to give her an ideal 'fairytale' end to the problem she had been facing. Sarah essentially needed ChatGPT to decide for her. But the response that came was not something she was fully prepared for.

“What's fascinating was how it picked up so well on my dilemma and even considered my own happiness. The end of the story told me I should put my happiness first and leave my husband, which I’ve now done,” Sarah said. Now living with her lover, she even went on to describe the first-time users as likely to have “an eery experience” with the capabilities of ChatGPT.

The one-of-its-kind technology has been gaining quite some traction on social media. People are now using it to have some of the most unique outputs. A man on Twitter got ChatGPT to write him a leave of absence from work since he was “not feeling the vibes”. The specific prompt to the chatbot was to give an output in the style of Shashi Tharoor. The results were as hilarious as you can expect. ChatGPT even had the perfect ending for the leave of absence. It wrote, “I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress, and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care.” It was not just the user who was amused. Even the Member of Parliament and author Sashi Tharoor had a hilarious response, albeit a bit confusing.

Of course, other social media users had their share of fun too.

