Valentine’s Day has recently passed and some concerning videos have emerged from the day. A viral clip shows a woman, presumably a mother or a relative, appearing to discover a young couple at a restaurant and then starting to repeatedly hit the two of them with her slippers. This would not be an unusual sight in countries such as India and Pakistan, where young people choosing their own relationships is often culturally frowned upon, especially if you’re a woman.

The video has drawn widespread criticism on Twitter, where it has gone viral. It was shared by Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmil. “Desi Parents would rather their kids be suffocated in forced marriages than explore love," one Twitter user commented. “This is biggest drawback of parenthood. Never treat your child like this. This will only lead to repulsive attitude in them and later you will have to cry. Discussion is important rather than this [sic]," another wrote.

Desi Parents would rather their kids be suffocated in forced marriages than explore love. https://t.co/YJK0jistLA— Kushan (@stonedsisyphus) February 15, 2023

This is biggest drawback of parenthood. Never treat your child like this. This will only lead to repulsive attitude in them and later you will have to cry. Discussion is important rather than this.— Rahul Chaturvedi (@RahulCh32647035) February 15, 2023

Toxic parents ! Have no clue why they hv to behave this way. They can get angry but have no rights to do drama on public.— rahulrajendra (@rahulrajendra01) February 15, 2023

This is wrong. Why is she beating her daughter and shaming her publicly? Shows why couples elope.— BharatiyaPatriot (@Bana1910) February 15, 2023

A similar video from Valentine’s Day is also going viral on the Internet. In it, a woman discovered a couple on the terrace and began beating them with her slippers. The incident came to light after a user shared the video of the entire incident on the internet. The video was recorded by their neighbour, who presumably let the cat out of the bag and was seen guiding the mother in finding the boy.

The video was shared on February 14 by a Twitter user, who claimed that the source of the video is unknown. The user shared the clip with the caption, “Aunty ji ne beti ke valentine’s day plan par paani fer diya.”

