Dysfunction has been a common Indian family tradition since the time of Ramayana. A middle-class family member would relate when we say a house boiling with extreme anger, and resentment, yet busy with the daily chores of life, meeting friends and family, taking grandparents for medical check-ups, and so on. With so many boxes to tick, some truths remain unspoken till the date when everything starts breaking apart and one such straight-faced statement gets capped in a series of ‘blues’. Meanwhile, a Bollywood movie beautifully depicted this real situation of a dysfunctional family. It’s not that hard to guess, is it?

Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921) was released in 2016 and remains relevant to date. Shakun Batra’s accurate representation of a ‘flawed’ family has been appreciated by many but there’s one scene from the movie that won the hearts of the viewers. It’s the plumber scene when bitter arguments and livid outbursts take over the abode. There are so many deep grudges and past relations being thrown at each other’s faces without harbouring the existence of a repairer in the house who then leaves the disintegrated family members by saying, “ab is bure waqt mein jo theek lage (whatever you feel like in this bad time)”

this scene has a special place in my heart because this is EXACTLY what it’s like living w a dysfunctional family,,,its hard to capture the dysfunctionality of a desi family without making it stereotypical and they did it beautifully here.

Almost every frame of this movie was relatable for my middle class family. Much better watch than dil dhadakne do— Vن (@Ranggrezza) January 24, 2023

soooooo real i love this scene lives in my head rent free— naur (@squidwardoffic) January 24, 2023

I was young when I watched this one and God, I actually cried— ayesha (@imabiscuit1) January 24, 2023

Netizens agreed to her observation and started reacting to the gist of the movie shared online. “Almost every frame of this movie was relatable for my middle class family,” replied a user while another one stated, “soooooo real i love this scene lives in my head rent free.” Some even called out Dil Dhadakne Do as it was set in a (somewhat) similar frame of a defective household.

