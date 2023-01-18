Woman CEO Looks After Her Baby at Work, Twitter Politely Reminds Her of 'Privilege'

One of the hardest choices a new mother makes is going back to work after having a child. The conflict between looking after the infant or returning to work sometimes forces women to give up their careers, while others try to balance all of it and come up with smart solutions for the same. Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently shared on Twitter how she used some advance planning to get out of a similar situation. She shared a snapshot of her infant son playing with toys on a mat next to her desk in her office.

On January 6, Radhika shared the picture with the caption, “On a day when both parents have to work, and there is no help, guess who comes to work? Often asked how are you going to make a mom and CEOs life work. Well, a little planning, a lot of patience and a problem solving attitude make things work. And a baby’s laugh does the rest.” The tweet has received over 2,950 likes and several comments.

While the tweet shows the mother’s pure effort, it also draws attention to the gap between the professional positions that women are in and the privilege of bringing their baby to the office that Radhika mentions in her tweet. While some social media users appreciated Radhika’s dedication towards both work and personal life, many also emphasised that employees in the lower and middle levels do not receive the same privileges.

One user wrote, “Wondering what non CEOs without their own rooms and privileges would be expected to do with regard to planning, patience and problem solving.”

Another user commented, “Wish all employers were understanding enough to allow work from home so that more women can contribute to Indian workforce. When it comes to parental/ caregiving responsibilities, it is always women who end up sacrificing their careers.”

Another user wrote, “Such things are available at higher management level only mam , for average ofc going couples , clearly its a day off from work. Need such acceptance at all levels.”

