Many people who have survived near-death experiences have described out-of-body experiences such as following a heavenly light, seeing heaven, and much more. Now, a woman who was clinically dead for more than fourteen minutes, claims to have seen a mountain range ‘30,000 times larger than Mount Everest’ in the afterlife. Dr Lynda Cramer was on her way to the restroom when she ‘died’ in the wee hours of May 6, 2001. She, however, claims that her journey did not end there and that she went to heaven during the time paramedics were rushing to save her. After being revived, Cramer recounted what she had seen during an experience that had felt like it had lasted five years.

In a YouTube interview with NDE Diary, Cramer claims she floated above paramedics working on her body before exploring the afterlife, where she could take any form she desired. She also talked about some of the incredible sights she saw, many of which were unrivalled on Earth.

Recalling the experience, the woman said, “That’s when I found myself standing in what I termed the field of flowers. I was observing the mountain range 30,000 times huger than Mount Everest”. She also mentioned that there was a massive mountain range behind her. She could see skyscraper buildings. In comparison, Dubai was like a collection of miniature huts. She also saw lakes and almost everything in a 360-degree panorama. She also stated, “So I’m there interacting with people, talking to people, becoming them."

In its video description, the NDE diary stated about the phenomenon known as Near Death Experiences: “Some People dismiss near-death experiences (NDE) as dreams or the hallucinations of a dying brain, people generally do not have the same kinds of hallucinations. In contrast, the descriptions of near-death experiences are remarkably consistent across culture and time."

In another similar claim, Gerald Johnson, a Michigan priest, said that following a heart attack in 2016, he briefly died and entered the realm of the devil. He talked about his Near-Death Experience (NDE) and described the specifics of his journey to the “other side."

The priest revealed that his spirit had left his body and that he thought he was ascending as a result of all the good he had done in this lifetime, including aiding a great number of people and influencing a large number of godly decisions. “But as opposed to me going up, I went down. I went literally into the centre of the Earth. That’s where Hell is".

The priest urged viewers to bring their hearts before the god in the conclusion of the videos.

