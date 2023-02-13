Desis carrying food during their train journey is common. Even though pantry cars serve all sorts of veg and non-veg food ranging from breakfast, lunch, tea, and snacks to a full-fledged dinner, travellers prefer to carry home-cooked meals with them. The reason is simple - the unusual taste and low quality of meals along with the trains’ untidiness make people disapprove of the food served by Indian Railways. While most train commuters have accepted the degraded standards of Indian trains, a woman chose to speak against the bad quality of food that she was provided with during her recent journey. Netizens also agreed to this harsh reality that now felt more like a normal thing!

Twitter user, Bhumika, posted a picture of her half-eaten meal on a train which had dal, rice, sabzi, and rotis on the plate. In her caption, she pointed out the rail authorities and asked, “Have you ever tasted your own food (IRCTC Official)? Will you ever give such bad quality and taste to your own family and children?” Tagging it as “food for prisoners", Bhumika went on to highlight the increased fare prices which, nowhere, justify the quality of food being served on the trains. She further added, “This post is not targeting any IRCTC train staff. It’s not the food staff fault. They are just doing their job by delivering us IRCTC food. The food staff members came to refund our money and it wasn’t their fault."

Internet users started reacting to the post by dropping suggestions for the woman to carry homemade food in order to avoid such problems. However, she highlighted that the complaint should be made ‘public’ to shed light on the issue which might make concerned authorities take preventive actions.

“U have an option to not book a meal while booking for a ticket, better to reduce ticket prices and take home cooked meal,” suggested a user while another one said, “Where is all the customer money going when still there are dirty washroom and such low quality food. How can you even call this food? You should actually observe the reaction of every passenger eating this food. Street dogs eat better food than this."

“The food is as pathetic as their services, the app is supreme quality bad, the website is a nightmare, charges are massive and the quality is degrading, so bad,” mentioned the third user. Another commented, “Even trains like Shatabdi and Rajdhani have stopped mandatory food service but the prices are increasing regularly. Shame on (IRCTC Official) to serve such food to you all.” Some even replied that one shouldn’t favour taste when food is being served at a minimal price.

This made Railway Seva, the official Twitter account to support Rail users, respond to Bhumika’s tweet by calling her ‘Sir’ while it was quite evident that the tweet/complaint was made by a woman.. They quoted an IRCTC Official and wrote, “Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile number in Direct Message (DM)."

