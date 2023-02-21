We often come across videos of family members having a good time together. It’s always heart-warming to see such clips. But when it comes to women spending time with their in-laws, conservative setups usually ask them to be formal and do what is said. But with time, things are changing, which has led to a more informal setup in such situations. One such clip is proof of this. A video showing a woman dancing with her father-in-law has gone viral on Instagram and people love it.

Posted by Official Humans Of Bombay on the social media platform, the video was shared with a long caption, describing the whole scenario of how the father-in-law ended up dancing with his daughter-in-law. The woman in the video is named Tanvi and the man is her husband Rohan’s father, Sunil Inglay.

The caption revealed how blessed the father-in-law felt that he got such a wonderful woman to be a part of his family and called her “the daughter he never had”. Sunil explained, “When my son, Rohan introduced me to Tanvi, I understood she was his girlfriend. Maybe he was too shy to tell me. But I’m his father–I know my son!” He further called Tanvi the perfect fit for their family and said that they have conversations from time to time.

The video gathered over 27 lakh views till now. People in the comments expressed their love for the adorable father-in-law.

A user wrote – “There is so much pressure on a girl accepting in-laws as her parents but very few people talk about accepting the girl as a part of the family truly as their daughter. Reading this post was lovely.” Another user commented – “Love it - Good relationships are built on great communications, respect and firm boundaries.”

A third user wrote – “Every daughter-in-law should get a father-in-law like you … it’s a beautiful relationship only if you make it happy.”

Several other users felt the same and called Tanvi lucky that she found such supportive in-laws who shower her with so much love.

