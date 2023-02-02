It is not uncommon for people to harbour strange hobbies. While some love the essence of paint, gasoline, and glue, others have the habit of peeling paper or scraps from various objects. These hobbies are generally harmless and do not pose a threat to one’s health. However, trouble arises when these hobbies turn obsessive, paving the way for addiction. One such strange hobby is pursued by a woman named Jennifer. Jennifer, who is from America has adopted a peculiar addiction to eating mattresses and car seats.

Jennifer who appeared as a guest on TLC’s My Strange Addiction spoke in detail about her alarming addiction to consuming mattresses. She revealed that she has been eating mattresses for as long as two decades. The habit started when as a 5-year-old girl she began picking out sponges from their family’s car seats, consuming them whole.

Jennifer revealed that she was capable of eating almost a square foot of mattress every day. She would only stop eating them if the mattress started exuding a foul smell or if everything was consumed, leaving behind only springs. Jennifer recalled that one day after being done with her own mattress, she started chewing off the sponges and other barely-edible particles of her mother’s mattress as well.

“I start out with the good stuff. The good stuff to me is the pillowtop itself. I like my mattress plain and straight up, with no mayonnaise, butter, or none of that,” explained Jennifer in the show, as reported by Lad Bible.

Although so far Jennifer has not witnessed any severe health problems with her habit, she admits that she is left feeling gassy after the consumption of mattresses. “The side effects of eating mattresses, gas is really the only one you’d have. It enters my body and leaves my body, it enters my system and goes out," shares Jennifer. HuffPost reports that her family is always concerned since Jennifer regularly clogs the toilet after eating mattress foams.

Upon getting checked by a doctor, Jennifer was warned that if she did not stop her addiction to eating the inedibles, it would pose a serious threat to her health, leading to a damaged liver and intestinal blockage, causing death. Reportedly, Jennifer was shocked after hearing the news and decided to give up her habit.

