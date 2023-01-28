Getting laid off from the job is not the best start to the New Year. Not even a month in 2023, and employees at big tech companies across the world continue to face challenges like getting fired and other cost-cutting measures. This ex-employee at Google was one of the 12 thousand people that were let go when the multinational technology company decided to lay off 6 per cent of its workforce worldwide. She documented a day in her life, showcasing exactly what it was like the day she got the heart-breaking news on TikTok and YouTube. Nicole Tsai began her mini vlog by narrating that she woke up to an “ominous" text out of the blue from her boss. Her morning turned weirder when she found out her company properties had cut off all her access. Soon the news arrived, and she was laid off.

Check out her video here:

Social media users could not believe that Nicole was able to enjoy a day at Disneyland after getting laid off. While she did not find much support in the comment section, a few users still came around to wish her well and asked her to keep her head high. Some even had a few questions about the layoff itself. A YouTube user wrote, “Do you happen to know if the layoffs are affecting more remote workers vs onsite workers? From prior knowledge contract workers and remote workers are usually the first to go in company restructuring?”

Another user commented, “Don’t feel bad from getting laid off…what doesn’t kill you will make you stronger. Ignore those haters in the comments. remember this as long you work for someone, there is always a chance to get fired for all kinds of reasons. Just need to pick yourself up and have another go at it.”

“I thought this was satire, but it’s actually real, how sad,” read another comment.

Google’s parent company Alphabet announced to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 per cent workforce worldwide last week. The decision will affect jobs globally. Google’s chief executive officer Sundar Pichai, in an email, told employees that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here". The layoff will affect teams across the company including recruiting, some corporate functions, as well as some engineering and products teams.

